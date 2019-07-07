Northwest Herald Obituaries
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
410 First St.
Cary, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
410 First St.
Cary, IL
David L. Castetter


1963 - 2019
David L. Castetter Obituary
David L. Castetter

Born: August 31, 1963

Died: July 3, 2019

David L. Castetter, age 55 of Cary, passed away July 3, 2019. He was born August 31, 1963 in Abington, PA, the son of Robert and Carolyn Castetter.

He is survived by his parents as well as his wife Julie (Weis) Castetter, his daughter Claire Castetter and his siblings: John (Julie) Castetter, Diana (Tom Schelle) Creek and Robert Castetter.

David was a member of the Knights of Columbus Queen of Angels Council.

There will be a visitation for David on Thursday, July 11, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM and concluding with a Funeral Mass at 3:00 PM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the or Catholic Charities.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 7, 2019
