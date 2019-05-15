David M. Grote



Born: November 18, 1942; in Kimball, NE



Died: May 13, 2019; in McHenry, IL



David M. Grote, 76, of Harvard, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital in McHenry.



David was born November 18, 1942 to John and Janice (Umphenour) Grote in Kimball, NE. He grew up in Kimball and Bushnell, NE until 1952. The family then moved to Lingle, WY where he graduated in 1960. He participated in football, band, and wrestling.



After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17. He served on active duty for 22 years before retiring. David used his Navy training and degrees in education and electronics to pursue work as a technical writer, electronic instructor, and calibration specialist.



David married Judith Vioski on December 27, 1978. They enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, flying in their plane, volunteering, and just being together.



He is survived by his wife, a daughter, Carol (Karen); a sister, Carol (Bill); grandchildren, Brittany (James), Megan (Asgon); great grandchildren, Mility, Lucas, and Zane.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dolores; and his brother, Richard.



A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. seminary Avenue, Woodstock. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock. Military Honors will be rendered in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Woodstock following the Mass.



For information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 15, 2019