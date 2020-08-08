1/1
David Norman Weiss
David Norman Weiss

Born: August 27, 1938

Died: August 1, 2020

David Norman Weiss, age 81, of Hebron, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020.

He was born on August 27, 1938 in Patterson, New Jersey, the son of Norman and Naomi Weiss. He married the love of his life Sharon Jo Smith, on June 27, 1959.

David is survived by his loving children Debra (Kevin) Henne of Seattle, WA, Michael Weiss of Seattle, WA, and Eric (Bobbi) Weiss of Las Cruses, New Mexico; and his grandchildren Derek Spiner, William Henne, Andrew Henne; his brother Bruce (Esther) Weiss of West Dundee, IL, and Richard (Jan) Weiss of Little Rock, AR.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Community Church, P.O. Box 1200 Williams Bay, WI 53191

Arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, IL. www.colonialmchenry.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.
