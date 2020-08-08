1/1
David Norman Weiss
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Norman Weiss

Born: August 27, 1938

Died: August 1, 2020

David Norman Weiss, age 81, of Hebron, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020.

He was born on August 27, 1938 in Patterson, New Jersey, the son of Norman and Naomi Weiss. He married the love of his life Sharon Jo Smith, on June 27, 1959.

David is survived by his loving children Debra (Kevin) Henne of Seattle, WA, Michael Weiss of Seattle, WA, and Eric (Bobbi) Weiss of Las Cruses, New Mexico; and his grandchildren Derek Spiner, William Henne, Andrew Henne; his brother Bruce (Esther) Weiss of West Dundee, IL, and Richard (Jan) Weiss of Little Rock, AR.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Community Church, P.O. Box 1200 Williams Bay, WI 53191

Arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, IL. www.colonialmchenry.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 7, 2020
Dear Sharon and family, We are so saddened by the tremendous loss of Dave. We will remember him for is love for the Lord and compassion for those who struggled. He was devoted to serving the Lord, his wife children and others. The Angels are rejoicing as Dave is finally home. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family today and always.

Love,
Laura and Ken Bergeron and Family
Laura Bergeron Bergeron
August 6, 2020
Chuck and I are so saddened by Dave's passing, but we are comforted knowing he lived a full and loving life, and that he is now in the hands of God. I know I will remember him fondly whenever the snow falls or the roses bloom. Our prayers and thoughts are with you, Sharon, and your family in this difficult time. Love, Valerie and Chuck Pizzitola
Valerie Pizzitola
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved