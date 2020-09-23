David Raymond Schuld
Born: September 20, 1943
Died: September 18, 2020
David Raymond Schuld passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born September 20, 1943, to Raymond and Rose Schuld. David graduated from Harvard High School in 1961 and attended Northern Illinois University.
David lived on the family farm and was a dairy and crop farmer. He was known for his honesty, hard work, mechanical ability, and love of animals.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Beverly, grandparents, aunts, uncles, many cousins and brother-in-law, James Shorma.
He will be missed by his sisters Joyce Shorma and Clare Ritter; brother-in-law Jerry Ritter; nephew Peter (Laura) Ritter; grand-nephew Nathaniel Ritter; and many cousins.
Due to COVID19 services will be private with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon, WI.
