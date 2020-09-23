1/
David Raymond Schuld
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Raymond Schuld

Born: September 20, 1943

Died: September 18, 2020

David Raymond Schuld passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born September 20, 1943, to Raymond and Rose Schuld. David graduated from Harvard High School in 1961 and attended Northern Illinois University.

David lived on the family farm and was a dairy and crop farmer. He was known for his honesty, hard work, mechanical ability, and love of animals.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Beverly, grandparents, aunts, uncles, many cousins and brother-in-law, James Shorma.

He will be missed by his sisters Joyce Shorma and Clare Ritter; brother-in-law Jerry Ritter; nephew Peter (Laura) Ritter; grand-nephew Nathaniel Ritter; and many cousins.

Due to COVID19 services will be private with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon, WI.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call Saunders & McFarlin at 815-943-5400.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved