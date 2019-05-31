David Rogers



Born: March 31, 1942



Died: May 27, 2019



H. David Rogers, 77, of Urbana passed away May 27th at Rush University Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.



He was born March 31, 1942 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Peggy Persinger Rogers and Howard Rogers. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas, TX in 1960. He went on to study Accounting and Law at Southern Methodist University, Dallas TX, earning a BBA in 1966 and a JD in 1969. While in law school, David was named to the Southwestern Law Journal, a publication known today as the SMU Journal of Law. He married E. Louise Olson on May 22, 1982.



David's survivors include his wife E. Louise Rogers; his son Aaron Rogers of Palatine, IL; his mother, Peggy Rogers of Grand Junction, CO, his brother Stuart Rogers (Carrie) of Grand Junction, CO and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Howard Rogers; his sister Katie Rogers (Johnson) and his brother Lonnie Rogers.



For almost 50 years, David practiced law in the state of Illinois. He was admitted to the Illinois Bar Association in 1969 and began his legal career as an associate at McDermott Will & Emery in Chicago. He moved to Crystal Lake and joined the firm of Zukowski and Zukowski in 1970. He became a partner of Zukowski, Zukowski and Rogers in 1973; and finished his active career by serving as the managing partner of Zukowski, Rogers, Flood, and McArdle, beginning in 1997. David transitioned to of counsel at ZRFM in 2006. Over the course of his career, David served as a village attorney for Algonquin and a city attorney for Harvard, IL.



David was a member of the First United Methodist Church Crystal Lake, and more recently, of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Urbana, IL. His community service in the Crystal Lake area included the Crystal Lake Rotary, Algonquin Lions, Crystal Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and the first President of the McHenry County . His real estate knowledge also extended his service into leadership roles in numerous condo association boards.



Throughout his life, he loved reading and intellectual discussion and debate. He read numerous newspapers every day and multiple books each week. His reading interests spanned history, politics, fiction, sports, and biographies. He remembered almost everything he ever read, and is rumored to have NEVER been asked a Trivial Pursuit question he could not answer. People who met him always commented on his sharp intellect and clever sense of humor.



He was an avid sports fan, following the Chicago Cubs, Dallas Cowboys (now Chicago Bears), and his adopted team, the Fighting Illini. He loved to travel, and his favorite places to spend time were Door County, WI and Destin, FL. He was filling his retirement enjoying the birds, nature, arts, and music that these places offered. He loved hosting friends and family to enjoy his favorite places.



Visitation will be on Monday, June 3 from 4 to 7 PM at Renner Wikoff Chapel, Urbana, IL. Memorial services celebrating David's life will be on Tuesday, June 4 at 11 AM at Wesley United Methodist Church, Urbana.



The family has requested that memorials be directed to the Door County Community Foundation; the University of Illinois Foundation for the E. Louise and H. David Rogers JBT Scholarship Fund (341407); or to an organization's of the donor's choice. Please send contributions to the Door County Community Foundation to: the H.David Rogers Memorial Fund at Door County Community Foundation, Inc., 222 N. 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 or at https://bit.ly/2XbL0BF. Please send JBT Contributions to the UI Foundation, Harker Hall, 1305 Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801. Contributions may be provided online at www.giving.illinois.edu. Include H. David Rogers JBT Scholarship Fund in the other field of the giving form.



Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.