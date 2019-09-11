|
|
David S. Nerge
Born: July 10, 1949; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: September 9, 2019; in Delavan, WI
David S. Nerge, 70, of Walworth, formerly of Harvard passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Delavan Health Services in Delavan, WI.
He was born July 10, 1949, in Elmhurst, IL to Stuart W. and Lucile (Thies) Nerge. David served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked as a dairy farmer until retirement. David was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvard American Legion as well as the Harvard Moose Lodge. David was an avid Packers and White Sox fan.
On May 7, 1971, David married the love of his life Donna Moore at Como Community Church, Lake Geneva, WI. He will be remembered as being a hardworking strong family provider; that put his family before anything.
Survivors include his wife Donna; children Jason Nerge; Danielle (David) Voght; grandson Connor Voght; mother Lucile Nerge; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother Danny Nerge.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. with a hour visitation prior on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church 504 E. Diggins, Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 11, 2019