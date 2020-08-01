David W. Moore



Born: September 23, 1953



Died: July 27, 2020



David W. Moore, 66, of Hebron died Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by family.



David (Dave) was born September 23, 1953 in Chicago, IL to Wayne and Frances (Russo) Moore. He married Margie Johnson on July 24, 1976.



Dave was the eldest of six children and he and his family lived in many areas of the Chicago suburbs before moving to Solon Mills when Dave was 16 years old. During his high school years he was an avid swimmer and diver. After high school, he attended McHenry County College for one year, where he met Margie, in volleyball class. After they were married, they moved to Florida and Dave attended the Florida Institute of Technology. He studied Oceanographic Technology and completed hundreds of scuba dives throughout Florida and the Caribbean. After graduating, Dave and Margie moved back to the Midwest and settled in Hebron, IL to welcome three children; Deidre, Luke and Nick.



Dave shifted his focus to chemistry and spent the majority of his career working for ANGUS Chemical/DOW in Buffalo Grove, IL. He started his career as a chemical technician and retired as an engineer. His creativity and knack for solving difficult technical problems was widely recognized. Many new products and processes started with his imagination and ended up as commercial products. His work also took him to Germany and Louisiana many times, to oversee the scale up processes. Along the way he built lasting friendships with his colleagues and was nicknamed "The Professor" due to his calm nature and knowledge on every subject.



Dave was a lover of adventure and traveled to 20 countries during his lifetime, but found the most happiness in the country on the family farm where he lived for 28 years. He loved problem solving and fixing things, sports and fantasy football, the Bears, fishing, animals, a rare steak and a cold Guinness. He was an incredibly devoted father who would do anything for his three children. He loved his family most of all and celebrated his 44th wedding anniversary three days before his passing.



Survivors include his wife Margie, three children, Deidre (Lucas) Moore, Luke Moore and Nick (Shannon) Moore; two grandchildren Natalia and Anastasia Moore; and five siblings Doug Moore, Greg (Carolyn) Moore, Rick (Karen) Moore, Sandy (Bill) Formella and Debra Wightman and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother-in-law, David Wightman and sister-in-law, Jackie Moore.



Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, the family will be holding a private funeral service at the Hebron United Methodist Church on August 8. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Dave's name to the Hebron United Methodist Church, 9811 Main Street, Hebron, IL 60034.





