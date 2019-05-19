Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Apostles
5211 Bull Valley Road
McHenry, IL
Born: December 23, 1948; in Chicago, IL

Died: February 21, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Dawn Audree Misavice, 70, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away February 21, 2019 at Journey Care Hospice, in Woodstock, IL. She was born December 23, 1948 in Chicago to Walter and Audree Misavice.

Dawn was employed at International Harvester/ Komatsu- Dresser as an AP Supervisor.

After her retirement, she worked for Demos Express at various Target stores, Wal-Marts and Jewel stores.

Dawn is survived by her brother, Jeff, her aunt, Dolaine Nichols, many relatives and friends and her beloved doggie, Eddie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Audree Misavice.

The Funeral Mass for Dawn will be held May 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Church of the Holy Apostles, located at 5211 Bull Valley Road in McHenry, IL. Inurnment will be on May 23, 2019.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 19, 2019
