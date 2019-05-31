Dean Smith Sr.



Born: June 23, 1937



Died: May 29, 2019



Dean Smith Sr., age 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side.



Dean was born on June 23, 1937 in Harvard, IL. He was a 1955 graduate of Harvard High School. After graduating, he served his country honorably in the United States Navy. Dean was an avid gardener, especially when it came to vegetables. He was a collector of antiques. He enjoyed traveling, Westerns, genealogy, and reading. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Dean is survived by his children, Dean L. Smith Jr., Deborah (Steve) Anderson, Steven C. Smith, and David P. Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer, Emily, and Sarah Anderson, Kristopher (Ashley), Nicholas (Arrion) Smith, and Ashley (Marcos) Flores; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Savannah Smith, and Zo Flores; sisters, Evelyn (Duane) Menzel and Cindy Smith; brother-in-law, Thomas Doty; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol S. Smith (nee Neblock); great-granddaughter, Brittany Smith; parents, Conrey and Bernice Smith; sisters, Beverly Doty and Janice Kreger; and brother, Elwood Smith.



Visitation will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019, from 8am until the time of service at 10:30am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment to follow at McHenry County Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dean's name to the .



For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 31, 2019