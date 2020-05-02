Deborah Jean Prather
Born: April 26, 1950; in Aurora, IL

Died: April 29, 2020; in Santa Fe, NM

Deborah "Debbie" Jean Prather (nee Jern) age 70, passed away peacefully April 29, 2020 at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Debbie was born April 26, 1950 in Aurora, Illinois to the late Charlotte Council and Jerry Jern.

Debbie lived many years in Illinois before moving to Santa Fe to be near her daughter Sara. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life such as spending time with her family, friends and her precious dogs and cats. Taking long drives in the country, short hikes into the mountains and walking the beach was a pastime she once truly loved. Hopping on her boat for a roll down the Fox River was another favorite adventure for her. Travel, of any sort could always be found on her list of things to do.

Debbie is survived by her daughters Jenny (Jeff) Ritzert, Sara Williams and Megan Paaske. Her beautiful grandchildren Ashley, Hannah, Corey and Jeremy and great grandson Benjamin will truly miss her. Debbie is also survived by five siblings, David Jern, Deyanne (Al) Gabriel, Douglas (Kim) Council, Daniel (Merrie) Council, Denise (Mike) Fairbanks and her life partner Daniel Joseph Padilla as well as many nieces and nephews.

Debbie was preceded in death by her nephews Erik Gabriel and Michael Fairbanks.

If inclined, donations can be made in Debbie's memory to Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 2, 2020.
