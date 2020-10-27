1/
Deborah L. Wilson
Deborah L. Wilson

Deborah L. Wilson, 57, of St. Charles passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

Surviving are her step-mother, Ursula Wilsonof Marengo, 2 brothers, John W. Wilson and Chris W. Wilson, 2 sisters Lisa (Jeffrey) Schultz and Holly Handley, 5 nephews and 2 great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents John F. and Beverly E. (Corson) Wilson.

Debi will always be remembered as a deeply faithful Believer, a loving member of a woven family, and a passionate, loyal and understanding friend. She was a grateful organ recipient. Those gifts led her to utilize her skills with organizations serving the health needs of others. She enjoyed sports, skiing and shopping, but her heart was dedicated to loving friends, family and the Lord.

Public visitation will be held at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin on Wednesday, October 28 from 4-8 pm. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
