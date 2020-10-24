1/1
Deborah Louise Mrowka
Deborah Louise Mrowka

Born: November 30, 1953

Died: September 29, 2020

Deborah Louise Mrowka, age 66, passed away September 29th, 2020 in her sleep surrounded by family after a long battle with colon cancer. She was born November 30th,1953 to John and Mary (Jackson) Seldon in Chicago.

Debby was employed for many years at Happy Jacks in McHenry, then Wonder Foods in Wonder Lake. She was formerly a part of the Wonder Lake Water Ski Show Team and was active at the Circle K Farm in Bull Valley. She enjoyed the wind in her hair and spending time with family.

Debby is survived by her husband Thomas, her children; Christopher Toussaint (Jennifer Odom Bowen), Angela Toussaint (Robert Lamz), Jeremy Mason and granddaughter Annabelle. Sisters; Susan Laux, Bristol, WI and Kimberly (Earl) Heider, Algoma, WI. A brother-in-law, Al Mrowka, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary, her favorite dog Kona, and a very special horse, Indy.

A celebration of life will be on Sunday November 8th, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Whispering Hills Community Center Hall, 4708 Jeffery Street, Johnsburg, IL, 60051.

We would love to recognize all the staff at JourneyCare in Barrington, IL for all the great care you gave Debby in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Debby's honor to JourneyCare.405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL, 60010 or at JourneyCare.org.

We all Love you Deb! Until we meet again!


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
