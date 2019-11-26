Northwest Herald Obituaries
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Church of Holy Apostles
5211 Bull Valley Road
McHenry, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of Holy Apostles
5211 Bull Valley Road
McHenry, IL
Deborah May Wagner


1957 - 2019
Deborah May Wagner Obituary
Deborah May Wagner

Born: May 18, 1957; in Elgin, IL

Died: November 23, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Deborah May Wagner nee Crotty, age 62, of McHenry, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Alden Terrace of McHenry after a long struggle with Huntington's Disease. Deborah was born May 18, 1957 in Elgin to James and Ada May (Welty) Crotty.

Deborah's family was most important to her and always her focus in life. For many years, she enjoyed the family tradition of camping in Portage Wisconsin. She loved all family gatherings, and would make sure to have her favorite candy, chocolate, present for all to enjoy. An adoring grandmother, Deborah loved playing with her grandchildren.

She had a smile and laugh that could light up a room, and had a genuine heart of gold. Christmas was her favorite holiday, which was evident with her extensive Christmas decorations. She loved reading romance novels and doing puzzles.

Deborah is survived by her children, Marcus (Courtenay) Wagner and Heather May Wagner, both of McHenry; and her grandchildren, Nathaniel, Emily, and Maddilyn. Also surviving is her brother, Steven Crotty of St. Charles.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.

Visitation will continue Tuesday from 11 a.m. until noon at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral Mass will follow at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Her family suggests memorials in Deborah's honor be made to the HDSA (Huntington's Disease Society of America) at www.hdsa.org.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
