Deborah R. Lovell



Born: March 29, 1960



Died: June 19, 2020



Deborah R. Lovell (nee Suchor) Born March 29, 1960 passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday June 19, 2020 after a 5-year battle with breast cancer.



Deborah, a loving mother, daughter, spouse, sister, and friend, is survived by her three children Jessica Lovell of Orlando FL, Kevin Lovell of Portland OR, and Sarah Lovell, and her husband Dwayne Lovell of Miami FL. She is also survived by her Mother Irene (Duggan) Suchor, and her siblings Dennis (Denise) Suchor, Denise (Jim Daniels) Suchor, Dawn (Mario) Gutierrez, and Darrell Suchor as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Aunts.



She was preceded in death by her Father Ronald Suchor, many Aunts and Uncles, all four Grandparents and several cousins.



There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that any donations be made, in Deborahs name, to the American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF)





