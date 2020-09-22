Debra L. Nielsen
Born: August 11, 1953
Died: September 16, 2020
Debra L. Nielsen, 67, of Cary passed away on September 16, 2020. She was born August 11, 1953 in Herron, IL to the late Henry Moses Hampton and Leatrice Joy Southard.
Debra will be greatly missed by her husband of 47 years, William Nielsen; her daughter, Tara L. Nielsen (Mike Knick) of Panorama City, CA; her grandchildren, Trey Nielsen-Burke, Sonya (Axel) Nielsen; and her son, William A.H. (Carrie) Nielsen of Lake in the Hills; her grandchildren, Gavin Nielsen and April Nielsen; her sister, Wende Lee (James) Thompson of Paris, TN; and her beloved pets, Babe Luna and Mocha.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Kay Hampton-Golden.
A graduate of Cary Grove High School, Debra went on to receive a Bachelor of Business from McHenry County College. Over the years she worked at Motorola in Schaumburg, State Farm Insurance in Cary, and with her husband for Clayco in Covington, LA.
Debra enjoyed golfing for fun, bike riding, walking, and driving her Corvette. She thoroughly enjoyed life and the joy that her grandchildren brought her.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, from 3 pm until 8 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Debra?s funeral service will be Saturday at 11 am at the funeral home with a short time of visiting to begin at 10 am. In light of Covid-19, masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in honor of Debra to Operation North Pole, www.operationnorthpole.org/donate
. Please indicate in the note section, "this is in Memory of Debra Nielsen" or send a check to: 50 W. Oakton St., Des Plaines, IL 60018. In the memo section of your check please write in "Memory of Debra Nielson". The family would like to thank each and every one of you ahead of time for donation to this cause.
Please leave a fond memory of Debra or a condolence for the family at www.davenportfamily.com
. Call 815-459-3411 for more information.