Debra Lynn Kroll
Debra Lynn Kroll, age 66 of Oakwood Hills, passed away at home on April 29, 2020. She was the cherished wife to her husband, Donald P. Kroll, for 44 years. They built a wonderful together and loved to travel during their retirement.
Everyone who knew Debra loved her for her silly sense of humor, fierce love for family and friends, and her kind and warmhearted spirit. Debra will always be treasured by her family; including her children Dana (Mike), and Denise (Mike), her brothers Anthony/John, and Lawrence (Jan), and her many friends.
Debra is preceded in death by her parents, John and Josephine.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Debra's honor to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 1, 2020.