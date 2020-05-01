Debra Lynn Kroll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Lynn Kroll

Debra Lynn Kroll, age 66 of Oakwood Hills, passed away at home on April 29, 2020. She was the cherished wife to her husband, Donald P. Kroll, for 44 years. They built a wonderful together and loved to travel during their retirement.

Everyone who knew Debra loved her for her silly sense of humor, fierce love for family and friends, and her kind and warmhearted spirit. Debra will always be treasured by her family; including her children Dana (Mike), and Denise (Mike), her brothers Anthony/John, and Lawrence (Jan), and her many friends.

Debra is preceded in death by her parents, John and Josephine.

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Debra's honor to the American Cancer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved