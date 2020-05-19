Debra Sue (Medow) Minter
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Sue Minter (Medow)

Born: August 17, 1956; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 10, 2020; in Glenview, IL

Debra Sue "Debby" Minter (Medow) of McHenry,IL, died peacefully at the age of 63 in Glenview, IL after a long battle with cancer.

Debby was born on August 17, 1956 in Chicago, IL to Arnold and Nancy Medow. She married David Minter on May 6, 1979. She worked for many years at her father's accounting company and in various other accounting positions.

Debby is survived by her mother Nancy Pfundstein of McHenry, IL, children Shanna (Daryl) Gourley of St. Louis, MO, Emily Isaacson of Palos Hills, IL, and Gideon (Heather) Minter of Lake in the Hills, IL, grandchildren Aidan and Reese Gourley and Tristian and Elijah Isaacson, brother Jeffrey (Jill) Pfundstein of Lake in the Hills, IL, niece Kelsey (Brian) Plocinski of Aurora, IL and great-niece Sophia Plocinski.

Debby is preceded in death by her husband David, her father and stepmother Arnold and Nellie Medow, and her brother and sister-in-law Marc and Debbie Medow.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society cancer.org.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
847.833.2928
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved