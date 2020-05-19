Debra Sue Minter (Medow)
Born: August 17, 1956; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 10, 2020; in Glenview, IL
Debra Sue "Debby" Minter (Medow) of McHenry,IL, died peacefully at the age of 63 in Glenview, IL after a long battle with cancer.
Debby was born on August 17, 1956 in Chicago, IL to Arnold and Nancy Medow. She married David Minter on May 6, 1979. She worked for many years at her father's accounting company and in various other accounting positions.
Debby is survived by her mother Nancy Pfundstein of McHenry, IL, children Shanna (Daryl) Gourley of St. Louis, MO, Emily Isaacson of Palos Hills, IL, and Gideon (Heather) Minter of Lake in the Hills, IL, grandchildren Aidan and Reese Gourley and Tristian and Elijah Isaacson, brother Jeffrey (Jill) Pfundstein of Lake in the Hills, IL, niece Kelsey (Brian) Plocinski of Aurora, IL and great-niece Sophia Plocinski.
Debby is preceded in death by her husband David, her father and stepmother Arnold and Nellie Medow, and her brother and sister-in-law Marc and Debbie Medow.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society cancer.org.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928
Born: August 17, 1956; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 10, 2020; in Glenview, IL
Debra Sue "Debby" Minter (Medow) of McHenry,IL, died peacefully at the age of 63 in Glenview, IL after a long battle with cancer.
Debby was born on August 17, 1956 in Chicago, IL to Arnold and Nancy Medow. She married David Minter on May 6, 1979. She worked for many years at her father's accounting company and in various other accounting positions.
Debby is survived by her mother Nancy Pfundstein of McHenry, IL, children Shanna (Daryl) Gourley of St. Louis, MO, Emily Isaacson of Palos Hills, IL, and Gideon (Heather) Minter of Lake in the Hills, IL, grandchildren Aidan and Reese Gourley and Tristian and Elijah Isaacson, brother Jeffrey (Jill) Pfundstein of Lake in the Hills, IL, niece Kelsey (Brian) Plocinski of Aurora, IL and great-niece Sophia Plocinski.
Debby is preceded in death by her husband David, her father and stepmother Arnold and Nellie Medow, and her brother and sister-in-law Marc and Debbie Medow.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society cancer.org.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 19, 2020.