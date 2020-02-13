|
|
Debra Sue Smith
Born: January 13, 1960; in Harvard, IL
Died: February 9, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Debra Sue Smith, 60, of Harvard died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL.
She was born January 13, 1960, in Harvard; the daughter of Dan and Betty (Stief) Tharp. She married John Smith on June 11th, 2004 in Woodstock, IL.
Debra enjoyed working as a hairstylist and with the public. She loved taking care of animals and crocheting for others. Debra will be remembered as her families "Rock"; she was the glue that held many people together. Debra always put her family and friends before her self.
Survivors include her spouse John Smith; son, John Clauss; grandchild Dylan Clauss; siblings Sandy, Kathy, Bobbie, Chris, Darlene, Earline, and Danny; stepsons Paul William Jones, and John B. Smith II and numerous step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Tharp; and sister Marcy Martin.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2020