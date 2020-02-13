Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map

Debra Sue Smith


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Sue Smith Obituary
Debra Sue Smith

Born: January 13, 1960; in Harvard, IL

Died: February 9, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Debra Sue Smith, 60, of Harvard died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL.

She was born January 13, 1960, in Harvard; the daughter of Dan and Betty (Stief) Tharp. She married John Smith on June 11th, 2004 in Woodstock, IL.

Debra enjoyed working as a hairstylist and with the public. She loved taking care of animals and crocheting for others. Debra will be remembered as her families "Rock"; she was the glue that held many people together. Debra always put her family and friends before her self.

Survivors include her spouse John Smith; son, John Clauss; grandchild Dylan Clauss; siblings Sandy, Kathy, Bobbie, Chris, Darlene, Earline, and Danny; stepsons Paul William Jones, and John B. Smith II and numerous step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Tharp; and sister Marcy Martin.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -