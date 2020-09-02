1/1
DeeAnn Hester
1939 - 2020
DeeAnn Hester

Born: March 2, 1939; in McHenry, IL

Died: June 20, 2020; in Carmel, IN

DeeAnn Hester, age 81, of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Green House Cottages of Carmel. DeeAnn was born March 2, 1939, in McHenry, the daughter of Richard and Emily (Steffes) Hester.

DeeAnn worked for Miller Formless for over 20 years. She loved to travel, but more than anything, DeeAnn loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching their football, hockey and volleyball games, seeing their dance recitals and listening to their band performances.

DeeAnn is survived by her loving children, Jay (Susan) Freund of Brecksville, OH and Cheryl (Jim) Hughes of Carmel, IN; and grandchildren: Nick, Katie, Michael and Emily Freund, and Jake, Adam and Nate Hughes. She is further survived by her siblings: Dick Hester of Woodstock, IL, Jim (Marilyn) Hester of Troy, MI, Rex (Jane) Hester of Naperville, IL, Denny (Cathy) Hester of Denton, TX, Jack (Lynne) Hester of Pt. St. Lucie, FL, Peno Hester and Deb Hester, both of Crystal Lake, IL. DeeAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Emily Hester.

A Visitation will be held from 10A.M. -12 Noon, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, McHenry.

Memorial Donations may be directed in DeeAnn's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 1111 S. Alpine Road, Suite 307, Rockford, IL 61108.

Due to the ongoing current health care crisis, masks need to be worn and social distancing must be maintained.

For more information, please contact www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
