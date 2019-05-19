Delbert Lawson Hendrix



Delbert Lawson "Del" Hendrix passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Del was born in a red barn to Albert and Nellie (Hollis) Hendrix in the tiny rural community of Happy Corners, Arkansas. He was raised on a cotton farm that his father farmed with a team of horses, Dick and Dan. One of Del's chores was to water the horses and he was always amazed by the amount of water that they could drink. Del attended a one room country school where his jobs were to dust the erasers, clean the blackboard and to make sure the stove was full of wood in the winter. When he was 15 he lied about his age and joined the Army during the Korean War. Del and the rest of his platoon manned a gunnery battery at 12th Street Beach in Chicago. Before his discharge in Chicago he had attained the rank of Sargent. In 1957 Del married the love of his life Betty and began working at Scot Forge. His first job at the forge was as helper on a hammer. From there he progressed to running Scot Forge's first press, was put in charge of forging, became plant manager, was Scot Forge's first Corporate Forge Master, and Vice-President of Forgings Operations for all 3 plants. Del ended his 55 year career at Scot as a member of the Board of Directors. Del was known for his "can do" attitude, his mentoring of new forge crew members, and his development of new techniques and forging methods. They called him "the John Wayne of the forging industry". One of Del's greatest honors was having a 5500 ton press named after him, "Big Del".



Del was a NASCAR and sprint car racing fan and had been to races all over the country. He also enjoyed traditional country and bluegrass music. His vegetable garden was huge and he loved sharing the garden produce with his friends. Del was especially proud of his collection of antique 2 cylinder John Deere tractors. At one time his collection numbered 33. He was a true people person, he talked to everyone and had friends all over the United States. Del was a Mason and a member of several antique tractor clubs.



However, most of all, Del loved his family, Betty his loving wife of almost 62 years, his children Belinda (Keith) Lunt and Joseph (Audrey) Hendrix and especially his grandchildren; Kyle (Israh) Hendrix, Matthew (Kylie Prouty) Gray, Andrew Gray, Brandy (Joe) Pittas, Scott Hendrix, and Emily Hendrix, plus a sweet great grandson Jameson Pittas.



Del was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Lemuel, brothers-in-law Richard Maresh and Robert Maresh and sister-in-law Cynthia Maresh.



Visitation will be at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. The funeral will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday morning May 22 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Helping Paws Animal Shelter, 2500 Harding Lane, Woodstock, IL 60098. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 19, 2019