Delores A. Van Daele
Born: October 1, 1951; in Spring Valley, IL
Died: October 12, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Delores A. Van Daele, 69, of Richmond, IL, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 while in the company of family members, at Journey Care, in Barrington.
She was born in Spring Valley, IL on October 1, 1951, a daughter of the late Joseph and Marcella (Zukowski) Nauyalis.
She was married to Thomas Van Daele on August 15, 1970, in Spring Valley, IL.
She obtained her nursing degree from Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park, IL.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond.
She was co-owner of Van's Supermarket Richmond, IL., for 46 years, retiring 2019.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sport events, knitting, traveling, reading, walking and the outdoors. She was a former member of the Richmond Lions.
Delores is survived by her husband Thomas; a daughter, Marie (Jeff) Weichman, of Crystal Lake, IL; a son,Brian (Meghan) Van Daele, of Barrington, IL; four grandchildren Benjamin, Charles, Reese and Anna; four sisters, Mary Winkler, Karen (Charles) Schwarz, Madelon (Barry) Lunn, Carolyn (Jerry) Rett and a brother, Joseph Nauyalis. She was preceded by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St, Richmond. Mass of Resurrection at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Richmond, IL, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with Msgr. Martin Heinz officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Richmond, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Journey Care Foundation 405 Lake Zurich Rd Barrington, IL 60010.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com