Delores E. Glawe



Born: April 28, 1934; in Arlington Heights, IL



Died: June 27, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Delores E. Glawe, age 85, of McHenry IL passed away on June 27, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital in McHenry surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Arlington Heights on April 28, 1934, the daughter of Otto and Alma (Oestmann) Fiene.



On December 1, 1951 she married the love of her life Richard Glawe who preceded her in death in 2017.



Delores worked at various factory jobs. She was a school bus driver, as well was a cook at Immanuel Lutheran School in Palatine. Her favorite job was being a teacher's aide at Zion Lutheran Pre-School and Kindergarten in McHenry, where she was lovingly known as Gramma D or Miss Delores. Delores was a member of the Ladies Guild at Zion. She was also involved in Bible studies, Church Choir, Quilters group, and ZAP. Her outside activities included being involved in the VFW Post 4050 Auxiliary and the township exercise group at the Senior Center. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels. In her free time Delores enjoyed Pinochle and square dancing for "Alpiners", and attending the township and church baseball games.



She is survived by her children, Marla K. (Jeffery S.) Foerster, and Warren R. (Brenda G.) Glawe; her grandchildren Benjamin (Sylvia) Foerster, Eryn Glawe, Meghan (Brian) Laine and Jaison (Nicole) Glawe; her great-grandchildren Hailey Laine, Randall Laine, William 'Liam' Foerster, Maxwell 'Max' Laine and Reed Glawe; her sister Frieda Oehlerking, and many loving friends, nieces and nephews. She will further be missed by her beloved pet, Max.



In addition to her parents Otto and Alma Fiene she was preceded in death by her sister Paula and her brother Martin.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home and Crematory 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry. Visitation will continue Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:00am at Zion Lutheran Church 4206 W. Elm Street, McHenry. Funeral service will begin at 10:00am followed by interment at McHenry Memorial Park in Woodstock, IL.



If desired memorial donations may be directed to Zion Lutheran Pre-School and Kindergarten in McHenry, First Way Life Center, 3714 W. Fairview Ave., Johnsburg, IL 60051 or McHenry Township Senior Center 3519 N. Richmond Rd. Johnsburg IL 60051. Published in the Northwest Herald from June 30 to July 1, 2019