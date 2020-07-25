Delores M. Pihl
Born: May 8, 1931; in Fargo, ND
Died: July 19, 2020; in Winfield, IL
Delores M. "Dee" Pihl, 89, of Woodstock, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, IL.
Delores was born May 8, 1931, in Fargo, ND to Charles E. and Margie (Carmichael) Carson.
Delores otherwise known to her friends as Dee, graduated from Carthage College where she met her husband Myron (Mike) of 56 years. She received her Master's Degree in Education from Rockford College. Dee served the Harvard community as a kindergarten and reading teacher for many years.
Delores married Myron "Mike" Pihl on August 23, 1954, in Petersburg, VA; and resided on the Pihl family farm in Harvard until she moved to Woodstock in 2013.
After retirement Dee remained active. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Mike, visiting with college friends, baking, quilting, and playing bridge. She would look forward to visiting her daughter's home in Carolina Beach, NC. Dee took special pride in her five grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was active on church committees for many years.
Survivors include her children Nancy (Steven) Baker, Jill (Kurt) Zimmerman, and Michael (Beth) Pihl and five grandchildren Alison Baker, Keeley and Kara Zimmerman, Nicole and Lars Pihl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Mike; and siblings Robert Carson, Charlene Harris, Donna Carson, and Dorothy Cummings.
Per Dee's wishes services and burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church c/o the college Scholarship Fund, or Carthage College c/o the Alan Anderson Endowed Scholarship Fund at Advancement Office 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha, WI 53140.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net
.
For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.