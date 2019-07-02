|
Delores T. Sanocki
Delores T. Sanocki, 89, became our Heavenly Angel on Friday June 28, 2019 at Fair Oaks Nursing Home.
She is survived by her children; Cathy (John Orso) Chudy, Michael (Debbie) Sanocki, Thomas (Cindy) Sanocki, and Susan O'Malley, her grandchildren; Jennifer (Lance) Matsumoto, Amanda (Luke) Bowman, Thomas (Danielle) Sanocki, Alexa Sanocki, Kelly O'Malley and Kaitlin O'Malley, her great grandchildren; Henry and Lance Matsumoto, and soon to be baby Bowman, fond aunt of many.
Visitation Tuesday 4pm until 8pm at Skaja Bachmann Funeral Home 7715 West Rte 14, Crystal Lake. Funeral Wednesday 9:45am to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for 10:30am mass. Interment will be private.
Funeral info 815-455-2233 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019