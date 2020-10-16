Denise Dunphy



Born: November 8, 1966



Died: October 9, 2020



Denise Dunphy (Marliere), born November 8, 1966 and died on October 9, 2020.



She leaves behind her son, Aidan and her husband, Matthew, as well as her siblings Leslie Gilles (Pat) and Nicki Saver (Scott), and mother Diane and father Larry Marliere. They will continue to gather, share memories and strengthen bonds throughout the years.



Her sisters-in-law Sarah Halvorson (Mark), Jane Kayser (Andy) and brother-in-law Patrick (Jennifer) will miss her dearly.



Denise spent most of her work life at Eastview Middle School in School District U-46 where she nurtured writing and reading abilities for thousands of students over her 30 year career, and the many friends she made over the years. She was also a successful basketball coach with numerous championships over a storied career. She will miss her students, athletes, fellow educators and hope they flourish. Denise touched countless lives and will be sorely missed. Gone too soon.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelters. Due to COVID19, public memorial services will not be available.





