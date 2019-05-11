Dennis Anthony Kaiser



Born: December 24, 1942



Died: April 29, 2019



LTC Dennis Anthony Kaiser, USA (Ret.)completed his service to his country, faith, and family on April 29, 2019. His legacy includes son Dennis, (Traci) of Bellingham, WA and their daughters: Makenzi, Paityn, and Kenadi; also his son Daniel, (Giang Pham) of Casselberry, FL and their sons: Lukas and Koen. These riches are shared by his devoted wife of 52 years and the of love of his life, Dorette.



Dennis was born in Chicago, IL on Dec.24, 1942, raised in McHenry, IL, and graduated from Loyola University in 1965. After completing one semester at Kent Law School, joined the Army. He was commissioned at Ft. Gordon, GA. Two weeks later he was married and ordered to Bad Krueznach, Germany, where his first son Dennis was born. After two years there, he served in VietNam. Deciding to remain on active duty, he was posted to the Pentagon and his second son, Daniel was born. During a return posting to NJ, his received his Masters degree from NYIT. Other duty stations were NM, Izmir, Turkey, IL, and FL. Among his many medals, he received a Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters.



After military retirement, following 22 years of active duty service, he worked briefly for Prudential, then was hired by USAA until he took their retirement. Restless to continue to be of service and holding three professional designations, he ran his Independent agency until his death. He and his wife traveled to twenty-five countries after the Army.



He leaves his beloved sister, Sharon Wohlert, and is preceded in death by his younger sister, Marlene Bundy, and father, Anton Kaiser, and step mother, Cora Lee Kaiser.



He will be missed by the Wohlert, Rich, Petrik, and Kaiser families as well as Sigma Delta Phi brothers, Golden Eagles of USAA, numerous retired military families, many professional organizations, and his Orlando community.



He will be remembered for his humility, love of family and country, integrity, generosity, fine sense of humor, and great appreciation of the arts.



A memorial Mass is scheduled at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828 on Saturday May 18 at 10:45am and Internment willbe at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S. Hwy 1, Mims, FL 32754 on Sat. June 29. Dates and details will be posted on: [email protected]



In lieu of flowers, donations may bemade to: Association of the United States Army at [email protected] Published in the Northwest Herald on May 11, 2019