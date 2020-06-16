Dennis Charles Friedel
1941 - 2020
Dennis Charles Friedel

Born: November 21, 1941; in Elgin, IL

Died: June 13, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Dennis Charles Friedel, 78, of Woodstock, IL. Born November 21, 1941 in Elgin, IL passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry.

Beloved husband of 58 years to Edwina A. Friedel; loving father of Daphne Friedel Thompson, Bobbi Lynn Potter and Robert Alan Friedel; Dear brother to Ronald Friedel, Richard (Elizabeth) Friedel, Carol (Marvin) Marzahl, and Susan Obenauf. Fond grandfather of Jacqueline, David, Jessica, Kathryn, Shannon, Amanda, Rebecca, Hailey, Hanna, Richelle and Jedidiah. Dear great grandfather of 12 great grandkids.

Preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen (Bergstedt) Friedel and sister in law, Lorna Friedel.

Family was the most important thing in his life. He would always climb down to the floor and play with all of his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Dennis had a passion for working on cars and was proud to own a successful auto body shop in Woodstock. Dennis enjoyed woodworking and he was a master of the grill. He always told the best jokes and would fill the room with laughter.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 at the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery, 11301 Lake Ave, Woodstock. A get together afterward will at David & Allison Rowe's house at 350 Partridge Ct, Algonquin, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the City of Hope & Affiliates would be appreciated.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McHenry County Memorial Park - Woodstock
11301 Lake Ave.
Woodstock, IL 60098
815-338-1320
June 16, 2020
Prayers to you and your family. So sorry for your loss. Just remember the memories.
Bill & Marilyn Kline
Ft. Myers






Bill & Marilyn Kline
Friend
