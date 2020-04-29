Dennis E. Hogan
Dennis E. Hogan Born: July 1, 1947; in Woodstock, IL Died: April 25, 2020; in Sycamore, IL Dennis E. Hogan, 72, of Woodstock died Saturday April 25, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore. He was born in Woodstock on July 1, 1947 to Maynard and Alice (Nielson) Hogan. He married Noni Clifford on February 23, 1974 in Marengo. Denny graduated from Woodstock Community High School the class of 1966. He served our country from 1966 until 1970 in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Illinois Bell later known as AT&T for 30 years. He was a member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge. Dennis loved to golf and fish, and was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He was known as guy who would do anything for anyone that asked. He is survived by his wife Noni Hogan; a daughter, Kristi (Brian) Gerdes; a son, Adam (Beth) Hogan; five grandchildren, Kandell and Collin Gerdes; Connor, Camryn and Clay Hogan; a brother, Jim (Mary) Hogan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For more information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710; or visit https://www.slmcfh.com.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 29, 2020.
