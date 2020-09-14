Dennis E. Krull
Born: January 6, 1944
Died: September 8, 2020
Dennis E. Krull, 76, of Huntley, died on September 8, 2020.
Dennis was born in Woodstock on January 6, 1944 to parents Harold and Myrtle (nee Wolf) Krull.
On June 29, 1968, Dennis married Ruth Messman and together they shared many happy years together. Dennis was the ultimate family man, and was affectionately called "Denna" by his grandchildren. He loved to travel and explore the world with Ruth, and some of their favorite times together were spent aboard a cruise ship. Dennis was a proud Army veteran who served in Vietnam for a year and was active with the American Legion.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife and "Honey Bunny" Ruth Krull, his children, Jeffrey Krull, and Amie (Eric) Gustafson, his grandchildren, Garrett, Samantha, and Emily, his siblings, Larry (Mary) Krull, and Karen (Dan) Moran, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, from 3-6 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dennis's name can be made to TLS Veterans https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/rBgoEXqkmxLni0PZgiwH-A
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com