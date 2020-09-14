1/
Dennis E. Krull
Dennis E. Krull

Born: January 6, 1944

Died: September 8, 2020

Dennis E. Krull, 76, of Huntley, died on September 8, 2020.

Dennis was born in Woodstock on January 6, 1944 to parents Harold and Myrtle (nee Wolf) Krull.

On June 29, 1968, Dennis married Ruth Messman and together they shared many happy years together. Dennis was the ultimate family man, and was affectionately called "Denna" by his grandchildren. He loved to travel and explore the world with Ruth, and some of their favorite times together were spent aboard a cruise ship. Dennis was a proud Army veteran who served in Vietnam for a year and was active with the American Legion.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife and "Honey Bunny" Ruth Krull, his children, Jeffrey Krull, and Amie (Eric) Gustafson, his grandchildren, Garrett, Samantha, and Emily, his siblings, Larry (Mary) Krull, and Karen (Dan) Moran, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, from 3-6 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dennis's name can be made to TLS Veterans https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/rBgoEXqkmxLni0PZgiwH-A

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com



Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
