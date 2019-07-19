Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Dennis James O'Donnell

Dennis James O'Donnell Obituary
Dennis James O'Donnell

Born: July 25, 1937

Died: July 14, 2019

Dennis James O'Donnell, of Crystal Lake, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 81.

He was born July 25, 1937 in Chicago, the son of the late Terrance and Loretta O'Donnell.

Dennis was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, former Illinois State Trooper, and owner and founder of MedTech Industries. He was an avid fisherman, loved reading and woodworking. Dennis was a devout member and usher at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Sheryl; his children, Kelly Anne (Stephen Van Goethem) O'Donnell, Patrick (Mary) O'Donnell, and Michael O'Donnell; his step-children, Elizabeth Dawn (fianc Artie St. Amand) Gruendemann and Aaron (Sarah Metivier) Schadt; his grandchildren, Stephanie Marie (Anthony) Sarullo, Lauren Faye Wienrich, Patrick O'Donnell, Jr., Michael William O'Donnell, Jr., Rileigh Anne O'Donnell, and Abby and Callie Gruendemann; and brother, William T. (Patricia) O'Donnell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Veronica Sophia; and son, Kevin Michael O'Donnell.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21st from 4-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Visiting will continue the following day, Monday, July 22nd at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until prayers said at 1:00 p.m. with procession to follow to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave. Crystal Lake for the funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Donations may be made in Dennis' memory to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 19, 2019
