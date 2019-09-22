Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Dennis Niles


1947 - 2019
Dennis Niles Obituary
Dennis Richard Niles

Born: April 6, 1947; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 19, 2019; in Harvard, IL

Dennis Richard Niles, of Harvard, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 72.

He was born April 6, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Walter and Eleanor (nee Gebhardt) Niles.

Dennis was a retired union painter with District Council No. 30. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing, wood working, and gardening. Above all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Violet; his children, Jeff (Jody) Niles, Laura (Kevin) Lentz, Andrea Rose, Krista Boyens, Caryn (Brad) Blythe; his grandchildren, Kara (Matt), David, Cecelia (Luke), Jeremy, Thomas (Colleen), Luke, Mercedes (Terry), Alexis, Christian, Bradyn; his great-grandchild, Oliva.

The visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard between the hours of 10 AM to 12 PM. Burial will be held afterwards at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.

Donations may be made in Dennis's name to Journeycare.org.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
