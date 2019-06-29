Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Dennis Owen Gibson


1947 - 2019
Dennis Owen Gibson Obituary
Dennis Owen Gibson

Born: August 4, 1947; in Tomnolen, MS

Died: June 26, 2019; in Libertyville, IL

Dennis Owen Gibson, age 71, of McHenry, passed away on June 26, 2019, at Advocate Condell Medical Center. He was born in Tomnolen, MS on August 4, 1947, to Foster and Leta (Box) Gibson. On February 24, 1968, he was united in marriage to Mel (Russol) Gibson in San Diego, CA. From 1966 to 1970, Dennis served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

A 42-year resident of McHenry, Dennis was the proprietor of Gibson Fire Place at Park Street and Elm Street in McHenry for many years and previously worked for Flame and Hearth. In his leisure time, Dennis enjoyed outdoor activities. He was an avid boater, enjoyed fishing, and was fond of hunting pheasant and quail. Dennis loved his family and treasured time spent playing with his grandson, Nate.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mel; his sons, Larry Gibson of Libertyville and Douglas (Tracy) Gibson of McHenry; a grandson, Nate Gibson; his sister, Laura Gibson; a sister-in-law, Louise Gibson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his siblings, Lowell Gibson, Robert Gibson, and Eileen Rivers.

Friends and neighbors are invited to visit with Dennis' family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes the following morning from 8:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m., after which we will leave in procession for the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg, IL 60051.

In lieu of flowers, Dennis' family suggests memorials to F.I.S.H. Food Pantry at P. O. Box 282, McHenry, IL 60050.

For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on Dennis' Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 29, 2019
