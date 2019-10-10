|
Dennis Terrell Nix
Born: March 9, 1946
Died: October 5, 2019
Dennis Terrell Nix, age 73, passed away on Saturday, October 5th, 2019.
Denny was born March 9, 1946, in Waukegan, IL, the son of Emily Mary (nee Urcikan) and Charles Terrell Nix. As the courageous soldier he was, he bravely fought the effects of Agent Orange since returning from Vietnam in 1970 and succumbed to the disease on Saturday, Oct. 5. He was a graduate of Langley military Intelligence school and the Army foreign language school, fluent in Vietnamese. Denny also served as a Lieutenant in the IL National Guard, heading the Intelligence unit at O'Hare Airport.
Denny leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and a life well lived with his family and friends: wife Cheryl (McCracken) Nix, children Ryan Terrell Nix, Whitney McCracken Nix, Hillary Elizabeth (Nix) Gustin (Brian), 5 grandchildren: Parker James Nix, Tanner William Nix, Lauren Anne Nix, Eleanor Elizabeth Gustin, and Grace Margaret Gustin, a brother Gary(Bonnie), 2 brothers-in-law Michael McCracken & Dana McReynolds (Carol); sister-in-law, Wendy McCracken (John Aerhart); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Denny will be remembered for his wonderful laughter and kindness. He graduated from Marquette HS, Ottawa IL, and attended Northern IL U for four years, majoring in business. He enlisted in Army Intelligence, earning a Bronze Star for his work in Vietnam. Denny worked seven years for Prudential as an agent and manager before starting his insurance brokerage. In retirement, Denny's passion was his grandchildren, loving every moment he could be with them. Denny served as an election judge, golf ambassador for Redtail Golf Course, and volunteer for Creekside MS Woodstock. He also volunteered at McHenry Co. Workforce, helping veterans and others get jobs. He enjoyed reading spy/adventure novels and traveled as much as possible throughout the world. His 2 favorite travel memories were walking the beach at Normandy with David Eisenhower and walking the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Denny never met a stranger, and never had a bad hair day. Denny and Cheryl were married on August 28, 1971, and recently celebrated their 48th anniversary with a cruise to Bordeaux, FR. Denny and Cheryl raised their three children in Palatine for over 27 years before moving to Lakewood 14 years ago. The family wishes to thank the many health professionals for their outstanding service and kindness.
A celebration of Denny's life will be held on Saturday, October 12 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014 with a visitation from 11AM until the time of service at 12 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight, Home of the Sparrow, the VFW, or Children of Fallen Patriots.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019