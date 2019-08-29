|
Dennis W. Evans
Born: March 26, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 26; 2019; in McHenry, IL
Dennis enjoyed playing bocce ball with his friends, cooking, reading and spending time with his family.
Dennis is survived by his wife Linda, his sister Kathy, children Tim (Liz) Evans, Sue (John) Greene, Dan Evans, Kim (Scott) Terry, Chad Braker. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He was a good, kind man who will be missed.
Memorial Service to be held Friday, September 27 from 1-3 p.m. in the chapel at McHenry County Memorial Park, 11301 Lake Ave, Woodstock, IL 60098. Any questions call 815-338-1320.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019