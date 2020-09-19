Derrek John Valicenti



Born: May 17, 1983



Died: September 12, 2020



Derrek John Valicenti, 37, of Detroit, Michigan moved on to the afterlife on September 12, 2020. His journey through life was difficult and like a multitude of others he fought with demons daily. His passing was unexpected, but predictable.



Derrek was born on May 17, 1983 in Alexandria, MN. Moved to Montana in 1985 where he proceeded to become a cowboy. His stay there was short but impressionable. In the fall of 1986, he relocated to Crystal Lake, IL where he remained until 2016. His journeys of late included Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, California, Minnesota, Washington D.C., North Dakota, and Michigan.



As a youth Derrek was an avid soccer player, skate boarder, snowboarder and the defender of classmates on the playground. He was incredibly curious and extremely tactile. His hands were always in motion, tinkering and touching everything which at times was disastrous, especially in antique stores...



Derrek graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School in 2002 and worked various jobs over the years; a short stint at Walgreens, time as a painter, landscaper, laborer, and carpenter. He had a great conceptual vision and the ability to see the obvious way to approach his many jobs in life. Derrek toyed with college classes at McHenry County College but didn't truly engage until 2018 when he enrolled in Alexandria Technical College. During his first two weeks of class he survived a deadly fire yet found the courage to remain in school. That semester he achieved the Dean's List, competed at the Regional DECA Conference with a top 10 award in Organizational Leadership and went on to compete at the National DECA conference in Washington D.C.



Derrek loved everything expensive yet enjoyed rummaging through thrift stores in search of a treasure or two. He had phenomenal taste and was acutely aware of his sense of style. Swagger was his middle name. Shopping with him was a lengthy experience. He especially loved shoes, Ray-Bans, hats, motorcycles, classic and exquisite cars. Chicago sports teams were dear to him. Go Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and White Sox. Music fed his soul and allowed him respite from his pain. Bob Marley, Mac Miller, Led Zeppelin, Lil Peep and Post Malone are a few of his favorite musicians. Derrek was no stranger to the dance floor, dancing with style and sense of absolute freedom. He had the moves. He enjoyed a good game of pool and often ran the table for hours. He also had a flair for blackjack.



Derrek enjoyed gardening, walking the dog, reading a good book, binge watching television, the beauty of nature in its purest form and all things art. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S Thompson and Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse were a few of his favorite reads. He enjoyed watching Westerns (John Wayne), Peaky Blinders, Shameless, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and all Quentin Tarantino films. He was an avid environmentalist who recycled everything possible. His biggest dream in life was to own a sailboat and sail around the world.



Derrek is survived by his father and mother, William and Noni Valicenti, his brother Evan Valicenti, Grandmothers Ann Evanson and Shirley Ann Leuthard, Uncles Rick (Dyan Elliott) Valicenti, Dale Leuthard, Darwyn (Mary) Leuthard, Blayne (Penny) Leuthard, Bryce (Jess) Leuthard, and Aunts Barb (Bill Soltez) Valicenti, Linda Valicenti, Deb Leuthard and "Aunty" Penny Leuthardt. Two uncles he wouldn't want mentioned. His cousins Lyndon (Nick) Adams, Sonny (Charlotte) Valicenti, Joe Leuthard, Beth Kunz, Hope Klein, Megan (Chad) LaCanne, Rachel (Skip Wilson) Leuthard, Reanna Leuthard, Michalee Leuthard, Brenna Leuthard (a fellow rock lover), Justin Parks (a fellow hooligan), Paige Parks, Mathew Kern, and Andrew Stein-Marks. A god daughter, Delilah Schleuter. A few treasured friends that stuck with him through thick and thin and many would be friends that turned their backs on him in his darkest hours. He was preceded in death by Grandfathers Henry Thomas Leuthard and Clifford E Evanson, cousins Isaac Leuthard and Sunshine Leuthard (the sister he never had), his sidekick dog Doja, dozens of friends who died too young and his fiancée Josie Baloun - the love of his life and a loss he could not recover from.



Derrek's wishes for his final arrangements did not include a traditional funeral service. He always said "When I die I do not want a funeral service. Just cremate me and spread my ashes somewhere nice." We will ponder where that nice place or places shall be and take him on a few more adventures.



We ask that those who knew and loved him do something to honor him. A few things that come to mind: Plant a tree or start a garden; Adopt a pet and shower it with love; Go fishing; Dance in the rain; Donate to an Addiction Recovery Group of your choice; Help someone in need; Be Kind...



Please send photos or stories so we can experience your personal tribute. Stories of your adventures with Derrek are also greatly appreciated. Cherish those you love and stand tall with them through the adversities of life. Love is sometimes not enough to save individuals, but the shared moments of clarity give great peace when it comes time to say our final goodbyes.



Derrek will be forever missed by all who truly knew him and loved him. May the afterlife give him the peace that this life could not.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store