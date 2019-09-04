|
Dexter R. Brennecka Sr.
Born: May 30, 1939
Died: September 2, 2019
Dexter R. Brennecka Sr., 80, of Harvard passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1939, in Hebron, IL; to Louis and Hazel (Gorenflo) Brennecka Sr.
Dexter worked for 21 years for Woodstock Die Cast and later owned a lawn care and snow plowing business for 50 years until retirement.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, he enjoyed being outdoors and growing flowers in his yard.
On May 5, 1979, he married Claire Ann Fisher in Harvard, IL.
Survivors include his spouse Claire; children DeWayne (Becky) Brennecka of Lake Geneva, WI; Todd Brennecka of Harvard, Sondra (James) Gesselle of Walworth, WI; Dexter Brennecka Jr., of Mesa, AZ, Tina (Kenneth) Fay of Belvidere, IL, Steven Rehaste of Capron, IL and Helgi (Chris) Haeberlin of Sharon, WI; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister Nona Naatz of Crystal Lake, IL and many nieces and nephews; and former wife Peggy Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and 17 siblings.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. A second visitation will be one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. Funeral service on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 7100 Harvard Hills Rd, Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock, IL.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 4, 2019