Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
7100 Harvard Hills Rd
Harvard, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
7100 Harvard Hills Rd
Harvard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dexter Brennecka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dexter R. Brennecka Sr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dexter R. Brennecka Sr. Obituary
Dexter R. Brennecka Sr.

Born: May 30, 1939

Died: September 2, 2019

Dexter R. Brennecka Sr., 80, of Harvard passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

He was born May 30, 1939, in Hebron, IL; to Louis and Hazel (Gorenflo) Brennecka Sr.

Dexter worked for 21 years for Woodstock Die Cast and later owned a lawn care and snow plowing business for 50 years until retirement.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, he enjoyed being outdoors and growing flowers in his yard.

On May 5, 1979, he married Claire Ann Fisher in Harvard, IL.

Survivors include his spouse Claire; children DeWayne (Becky) Brennecka of Lake Geneva, WI; Todd Brennecka of Harvard, Sondra (James) Gesselle of Walworth, WI; Dexter Brennecka Jr., of Mesa, AZ, Tina (Kenneth) Fay of Belvidere, IL, Steven Rehaste of Capron, IL and Helgi (Chris) Haeberlin of Sharon, WI; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister Nona Naatz of Crystal Lake, IL and many nieces and nephews; and former wife Peggy Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and 17 siblings.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. A second visitation will be one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. Funeral service on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 7100 Harvard Hills Rd, Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock, IL.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dexter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now