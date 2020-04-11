|
|
Diana Frances (Follett) Mikos
On Monday, March 31st, 2020, Diana Frances (Follett) Mikos, passed away due to complications with pneumonia and lung disease. Diana was the loving mother of 3 children, Heather Colandrea, Zachary (Melissa) Colandrea, and Melissa Mikos. Diana had been sick for some time. We do know Diana died in peace since the past week Diana was alert and very direct with her wishes and saying "good bye".
Diana poured her heart and soul into helping others. Diana donated to many organizations, and always was the first person to help someone in need. Diana loved her music! Her appreciation to music like the "DOORS, George Thoroughgood, and John Mayer" were often the sounds starting her morning out every day!
Diana is now met with both of her parents Juanita and Charles Follett. Most of the memories Diana would recall were those including her childhood with her brother Chuck Follett and both parents. Diana loved her family and the family is going to miss the sound of Diana's voice calling at all hours throughout the day and night. She was one who loved to talk on the phone (at any time). All three children said they're going to miss mom, but especially going to miss their special conversations they often had.
In keeping Diana's wishes, a small and private service will be held at a later date.
Left behind to carry on Diana's legacy: her beloved children - Heather, Zachary, and Melissa. Grandchildren Josh Cavins, Bella Colandrea, Alivia Colandrea, AJ Colandrea, and great-grandchildren Hailey and Bently Cavins. Diana lived a full and happy life, and we are honored to celebrate the dash between the day she entered this world and the day she left it. WE encourage you to do the same.
We love you mom, and we miss you.
You're in the air I breathe,
With every breath I take.
You sing a song of hope and cheer,
There's no more pain, no more fear.
I'll see you in the clouds above,
Hear you whisper words of love.
We'll be together before long,
Until then I'll listen for your song.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020