Diana Lee Jones



Born: September 12, 1947



Died: May 24, 2019



Diana Lee Jones, 71 of Woodstock, passed away suddenly on the morning of Friday May 24, 2019.



Diana was born September 12, 1947 in Knoxville, IA to Robert and Ruth Dailey. In August of 1974 she married Herman (Andy) Jones.



Diana loved to craft, bake, play bingo and she never missed a Cubs or Bulls game. Diana spent many years of her life caring for her grandchildren and her mother.



She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Jody and Brian Wega; her brother in law Tom Frade and her grandson Cooper Wega, all from Woodstock and many extended family around the US.



Diana was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Connie Frade, her daughter Rebecca Lyn Jones, and two grandchildren Dakota and Mercedes.



Visitation will be Sunday June 30th from 2pm-4pm at Harvest Bible Chapel, Crystal Lake. Pastor Greg Bradshaw will officiate a Celebration of Life service at 4pm.



Memorials may be made to the family. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary