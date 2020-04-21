Diane C. Evans Born: September 7, 1942 Died: April 14, 2020 Diane C. Evans, 77, of McHenry passed away on April 14, 2020. She was born in Chicago on September 7, 1942, to William and Evelyn (Truher) Flowers. Diane enjoyed the simple things in life. She truly lived for others, making people happy or simply putting a smile on someone's face. She enjoyed social gatherings, chatting and sipping on some coffee. The most important things in her life were her family, her friends, and her faith. Oh, and ice cream (the "good stuff"). Simply put, she had a heart of gold. Diane is survived by her brother, Jim Flowers (Terree), children: Tim Evans (Liz), Sue Greene (John), and Dan Evans. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and so many loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Evelyn. Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Diane on her tribute wall.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.