Diane Frances



Schubert Fletcher



Born: September 1, 1933; in Des Plaines, IL



Died: February 28, 2019; in Huntley, IL



Diane Frances Schubert Fletcher, 85, passed away Thursday morning, February 28, 2019 at Centegra Hospital in Huntley, Illinois.



She was born on September 1, 1933 in Des Plaines, Illinois, the beloved daughter of Dana T. and Georgia (Gewecke) Schubert. Diane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Her incredible capacity to love and make everyone feel special was a gift to all who shared her life. Diane grew up in Des Plaines and graduated from Maine Township High School. During high school she worked as a lifeguard at Rand Park Pool in Des Plaines. She worked for Kimball Hill and Associates where she met her husband Quigley N. Fletcher. Diane married Quigley on August 20, 1955 in Des Plaines, Illinois. They made their home in Palatine and lived happily on Bennett Avenue for 59 years, raising their four children there.



Diane spent many years as a teacher's associate at Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Palatine. She then became the building secretary and remained in that position until she retired in 2013 at the age of 80. Diane was an avid sports fan of all Chicago sports teams and of any sport her children and grandchildren participated in. She could frequently be found at any Sky High Volleyball tournament as a fan and chaperone for her granddaughters' teams. Diane also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, reading and working puzzles in her retirement.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dana T. and Georgia D. Schubert; her husband, Quigley N.; her brother, Dana T. Schubert Jr.; and her son, Devin Fletcher.



Diane is survived by her son, Brian Fletcher (Mary Beth) and their sons, Benjamin and Charles of Elgin; Her daughter, Amy (Steve) Trende and their sons ,Gregory (Heather) and Matthew; Her daughter, Wendy Fletcher Wicker and her daughters, Georgia, Sophia and Ella of Woodstock; Her sister, Karen J. (Tom) Anderson of Minnetonka, MN; Her brother, Stuart (Jan) Schubert of Inverness; Sisters-in-Law, Nora Winn of Hebron, Molly Schubert of Seaford, DE and Karen Fletcher of Elgin; Brothers-in-Law, Tom (Sandra) Fletcher of Palatine and Donald Fletcher of Elgin; Her grandsons, Daniel Fletcher of Schaumburg and Jason Fletcher of Valley Mills, TX. She also leaves behind a number of dear nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and their families.



A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Rd., South Barrington, Illinois at 12:30 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 11:00 am to 12:30 pm in the chapel.