Diane G. Zankle



Diane G. Zankle, age 82, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.



Diane was born in Chicago, IL to the late Theodore and Grace (Lucas) Kacprzak. She graduated from Holy Family Academy High School. While attending High School, Diane also attended The Art Institute of Chicago. After graduation, she entered St. Mary;s of Nazareth Nursing School where she met the love of her life, Francis Zankle. On January 21, 1956, Diane married Francis Zankle at Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2013. Diane was employed as a Nurse's Aide at Woodstock Memorial Hospital for 10 years. She was a member of NAMI (National Alliance for Mentally ILL) and St. Francis of Assisi Charismatic prayer group. Diane loved to play Bridge, crochet, and cook for her family and friends. Her specialty was Schaum Tarts, which were enjoyed by her whole family.



Survivors include Diane's two sons, Gregory Zankle, Huntley, IL; and Gary Zankle, Whitehall, WI; four grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Connor and Gracie; brother, Donald (Christine) Kass, Palatine, IL; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loyal friends.



Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francis Zankle; parents, Theodore and Grace Kacprzak; two sisters-in-law, Elaine (Zankle) Gospodarek and Annie Zankle, brothers-in-law, Tony Gospodarek and James Zankle.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A luncheon will then be held for relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand on Tuesday from Noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com



The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 17, 2019