Diane J. Jones



Born: October 4, 1953; in Elgin, IL



Died: June 29, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Diane J. Jones, age 65, of McHenry formerly a 56 year resident of Cary passed away June 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 4, 1953 in Elgin, the daughter of Vernon & Marjorie "Jean" Suchy, they preceded her in death.



Diane worked in the dental field for over 30 years and in her spare time watched her grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed camping, hiking and traveling; and loved spending time with family and friends.



Diane is survived by her husband of 44 years Ron Jones, a daughter Nikki (Wally) Solinski, her grandchildren Cody and Taylor, her brother (Dick (Denise) Suchy and two nieces and two nephews.



There will be a memorial visitation for Diane on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the .



For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019