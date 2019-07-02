Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane J. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane J. Jones Obituary
Diane J. Jones

Born: October 4, 1953; in Elgin, IL

Died: June 29, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Diane J. Jones, age 65, of McHenry formerly a 56 year resident of Cary passed away June 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 4, 1953 in Elgin, the daughter of Vernon & Marjorie "Jean" Suchy, they preceded her in death.

Diane worked in the dental field for over 30 years and in her spare time watched her grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed camping, hiking and traveling; and loved spending time with family and friends.

Diane is survived by her husband of 44 years Ron Jones, a daughter Nikki (Wally) Solinski, her grandchildren Cody and Taylor, her brother (Dick (Denise) Suchy and two nieces and two nephews.

There will be a memorial visitation for Diane on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the .

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now