Diane K. Wirth
Born: August 09, 1945; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 23, 2019; in Wausau, WI
Diane K. Wirth, 74, of St. Germain, WI passed away at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Friday August 23, 2019.She is survived by her husband John, three children Jeffery (Noelle) Wirth of Woodstock, IL; Lance (Suzanne) Wirth of St. Germain and Susan (Kenneth) Bralich of McHenry, IL; seven grandchildren, Mariah, Nick, Cole, Bodhi, Eleanor, Evelyn and Ethan and a sister Renee Mason of Creston, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Dennis.
There will be a memorial gathering from 5 to 8pm on Tuesday, September 3 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 29, 2019