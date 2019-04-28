Diane L. Rodgers



Born: December 24, 1935



Died: April 25, 2019



Diane L. Rodgers, age 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born December 24, 1935, the daughter of Louis M. and Concetta (nee Abbinanti) Pierpaoli. On May 29, 1954, she married the love of her life, Frank Rodgers, in Chicago. Diane loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved animals, enjoyed golfing, gardening, cooking and baking. Diane was very active in community involvement and sang in the Spirit of the Lakes (aka Sweet Adelilines) choir. Everyone who knew her, loved her greatly and she will be dearly missed. More than anything else, Diane will be remembered for her beautiful smile that would warm your heart & brighten a room.



She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Frank and their children: Frank (Jennifer) Rodgers, Concetta Rodgers, Louis (Brittany Brzezinski) Rodgers; grandchildren: Kevin (Jenifer), Anthony (Jill), Michael, Matthew (Sheree), Marco (Angie Romme), Franco, Gina; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Emma, Ally, Sammy; brother: Michael (the late Candie) Pierpaoli; sister-in laws: Peggy (the late Bill) Hines, Mary (Bill) Phee, Audrey; brother-in-law: Charlie (Penny) Rodgers; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her son, Kevin.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 4pm to 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10am at Christ the King, 5006 E. Wonder Lake Rd., Wonder Lake. Interment will follow at the cemetery.



Memorials in Diane's name may be made to the , 55 E. Monroe Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 or Helping Paws Animal Shelter, 2500 Harding Lane, Woodstock, IL 60098. Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019