Diane O'Donnell



Born: February 21, 1937



Died: June 8, 2019



Diane O'Donnell passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Albany, NY, on February 21, 1937. Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Bob, also known as Bobby Nice Guy.



Diane was a 46 year resident of Crystal Lake. She worked at various jobs while raising her family and enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army and Centegra Hospital. Throughout her life, Diane enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends. She was known as "Mom" not only to her three daughters but to anyone who needed a home and loving atmosphere. Her home was always filled with love, laughter, and great people. Her motto was "the more the merrier."



Diane was so proud of her family. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Colleen (the late Jim) Stalo, Kassie (Mark) Toberman, and Karen (Gary) Gripentrog, all of Crystal Lake. She is also survived by her loving brother, Don (Carol) of Wilmington, North Carolina; and extended family members including many nieces and a nephew.



Her role as grandma of 7 grandhchildren was the greatest joy in her life. She will be greatly missed by her grand daughter, Kristie (Tom) Alford, and 6 grandsons, R.J. Stalo, Scottie Stalo, Alex Toberman, Mick (Ashley) Toberman, Drew (Lynna) Gripentrog, and Troy Gripentrog. She was also known as GiGi by her 6 great-grandchildren, Jack, Molly, Liam, Everly, Lia, and Aly. They always brought a smile to her face.



A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, June 15, from 2 pm until 5 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.



Diane's family would like to thank the many friends that have never left her side. A huge thank you to her very dedicated care giver, Net, as the world needs more people like her.



