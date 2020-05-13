Diane Rosemary Meisinger
1949 - 2020
Diane Rosemary Meisinger

Born: July 3, 1949

Died: May 5, 2020

Diane Rosemary Meisinger (Massey) of Wonder Lake, IL., passed away surrounded by family on May 5, 2020, after a long and heartbreaking battle with illness. She was born in Chicago, IL, to Chuck and Lois Massey on July 3, 1949.

A creative soul, Diane was a collector of animals, people, and curios. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, shopping, reading, sweets, spending time with her family, and all things Halloween. She could happily spend an afternoon walking around the Woodstock Square, Lake Geneva, Galena, and other favorite haunts. Above all, she found true joy in giving to others. Everyone was made to feel like family, and she was known for providing shelter to both pets and people who needed refuge. While her passing leaves a deficit of laughter and love in the world, those who knew her are blessed with many memories to cherish.

She will be fiercely missed by many, including her husband of nearly 51 years, Larry; her daughters, Bethany, Elizabeth, Simone, and Marcye; her grandchildren, Taylor, Anthony, Hannah, Alexis, Alex, and Ben; her sister, Barbara; and her sister-in-law Brigitte. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joree; her brother, Larry; and her parents.

Her family will hold a celebration of life ceremony later in the summer.


Published in Northwest Herald from May 13 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
