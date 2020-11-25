Dianne R. (Church) Reeves
Born: December 23, 1946; in Woodstock, IL
Died: November 20, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Dianne R. (Church) Reeves, age 73, passed away November 20, 2020 in Woodstock with her family by her side.
She was born in Woodstock, IL on December 23, 1946 to Robert and Hazel (Sweet) Church.
Dianne graduated from Woodstock High School in 1965. She worked as a 911 McHenry County Dispatcher for 18 years for the McHenry County Sheriffs Office. She was an artist and loved to draw, write and had perfect handwriting. She enjoyed love stories, scary movies, music and margaritas. She was loved by many, was a dear mother, friend and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Lois) Casper, Andrea (David) Jones and David "Eli" Reeves, seven grandchildren, Trey (Brittany) Casper, Shea Jones, Kalei Jones, Patrick Casper, Gretchen Casper, Natalia and Hunter Reeves, three great-grandchildren, Beckam, Kaden and Blakely Casper, sister, Demaris (Paul) McNabb, brother, Alan (Mary) Church and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Hazel Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00am until the 12:00pm service at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock, IL 60098.
For information call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com
.