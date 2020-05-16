Dina Schnurstein
Dina Schnurstein (Knuth)

Dina Schnurstein (Knuth) nee Gibson, age 66 passed away peacefully May 9, 2020. Her life was dedicated to horse back riding, and she was the founder of the Whistle stop program to stop crime in Rogers Park, Il.

Dina is survived by her beloved husband William Schnurstein, loving son; John (Maria) Knuth, 2 step-sons Kevin and Kenny (Missy) Schnurstein, cherished grandmother to Mikayla and Melanie, fond sister to John Gibson, loving sister-in-law Penny Soergel and loving aunt to Stephanie Soergel. Preceded in her death were her parents Robert (Helen) nee Massa Gibson, sister Lori Simmons, husband Robert Knuth, sister-in-law Mary Ann Gibson, nephew Edward Calvart. Great friend to many, her heart and soul surround us all!

A special Thank you to Donna Gagle, Patty Corbett and her godchildren Jenny and Matt for all their support they have given her.

Donations would be greatly appreciated to Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock 10804 McConnell Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098. 815-337-5563 or www.hahs.org.Due to the Covid-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928


Published in Northwest Herald on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
847.833.2928
